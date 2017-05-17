Jailed for life: New Zealand's longest prison sentences

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Today Jaden Lee Stroobant was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years in jail for the sexual violation and murder of 69-year-old Te Atatu woman Cunxiu Tian.

Tian was home alone on Friday January 15 last year when Stroobant, who lived over the back fence in a rented property with his mother, entered the property and confronted her.

Stroobant subjected Tian to a violent physical and sexual assault.

The older woman died from severe head injuries.

Justice Graham Lang today sentenced Stroobant to life imprisonment with a minimum 17-year parole period for murder and a minimum 10 years in jail and preventive detention for two charges of sexual violation.

As Stroobant left the court after today's sentencing, he screamed at Justice Lang: "F**k, I can't ask for better."

Stroobant's sentence is comparable to some of New Zealand's most brutal and violent killers and sex offenders.

All were sentenced to life in prison with minimum non-parole terms imposed.

In New Zealand a life sentence means just that - some offenders are granted parole, but it is with conditions for the remainder of their lives and, if they reoffend, they can be recalled to prison for the duration.

Liam James Reid

In 2008 Reid was jailed for life for the murder of deaf woman Emma Agnew, and the rape, sexual violation, attempted murder and robbery of a 21-year-old student in Dunedin.

Justice Lester Chisholm imposed a minimum non-parole term of 26 years as well as preventive detention for the offending and said Reid was "an evil and dangerous predator".

On appeal Reid's non-parole period was reduced to 23 years.

Brad Callaghan

Callaghan was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years and eight months for the murder of Carmen Thomas.

Thomas, 32, was Callaghan's ex and the mother of his young son.

Her dismembered body was found inside containers of concrete buried in the Waitakere Ranges in West Auckland in 2010.

Callaghan was sentenced at the High Court at Auckland to life in prison with a non-parole period of 13 years and 8 months for murder and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Bruce Howse

Howse was sentenced to 28 years non-parole on his life sentence for the murders of his stepdaughters Saliel Aplin and Olympia Jetson in their Masterton sleepout on December 4, 2001.

Justice Lowell Goddard said she unequivocally accepted Howse was molesting the girls and that was his motive for the killings.

Howse was found guilty of the murder of the girls exactly a year after the sisters were stabbed to death in their beds.

Peter Waihape

Waihape was sentenced to preventive detention, on top of life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 18 years, for the rape and killing of the 24-year-old woman in Christchurch in 2005.

He was also sentenced to a total of 10 years' imprisonment for the abduction and sexual violation of a teenager just three days before the killing.

Between the two attacks, Waihape approached Christchurch mental health providers and spoke about what he had done, raising speculation that the killing could have been prevented.

Justice Lester Chisholm said the attack on the 24-year-old, who was granted permanent name suppression, "couldn't get much worse".

Taffy Hotene

Hotene received an 18-year non-parole sentence in October 2000 for murdering Kylie Jones, 23, and preventative detention for raping her.

He had completed eight years of a 12-year prison sentence for attacking three Wanganui women and was on parole when he attacked and killed Jones.

Hotene was also involved with Black Power and had a history of violence. He first appeared in court at age 15 for theft, and again at 17 for attempted rape at knifepoint.

The killer committed suicide in prison in 2009.

Antoine Dixon

Antoine Dixon given life sentence with a 20-year, non-parole term for the murder of James Te Aute in Auckland and an enraged sword attack on Simonne Butler and Renee Gunbie at Pipiroa near Thames in January, 2003.

Dixon died in Auckland Prison the day before he was due to be sentenced for the murder.

Malcolm Rewa

Perhaps one of the most high-profile criminals in New Zealand, Rewa was sentenced to preventive detention with a minimum non-parole period of 22 years for a series of sex offences between 1987 and 1995.

Rewa pleaded guilty to raping six women, but a jury later found him guilty of raping 13 others.

Police recently revealed they would seek to retry Rewa for the murder of Susan Burdett.

Teina Pora was wrongly convicted, twice, of Burdett's murder and spent 22 years in prison.

William Bell

Bell became one of the most notorious murderers in New Zealand history when he callously gunned down William Absolum, 63, Mary Hobson, 44, and Wayne Johnson, 56, during a robbery at the RSA on December 8 2001.

He also shot Susan Couch, who worked part time doing the club's accounts.

She survived - just.

Bell left the mother-of-one for dead with broken arms and severe head injuries that caused a stroke.

She lost about 80 per cent of her blood and ambulance officers later said she came as close to dying as she could get.

Bell was jailed for life, with a minimum non-parole period of 33 years initially.

The non-parole period was reduced to 30 years on appeal. He was also sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment for attempted murder and a concurrent 12 years for aggravated robbery.

Mark Lundy

Christine Lundy, 38, and her daughter Amber, 7, were murdered in their Palmerston North home in August 2000.

A jury found Mark Lundy guilty of the murders of his wife and child after a High Court trial and he was sentenced to 20 years non-parole.

In 2015 Lundy was granted a retrial.

The jury, which deliberated for 16 hours over more than two days, returned unanimous guilty verdicts for both murders.

Justice Simon France sentenced Lundy immediately and reimposed the previous penalty after he was found guilty of the double murder in 2002: life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 20 years.

Jason Somerville

Jason Somerville was sentenced to 23 years without parole for the murders of his wife, Rebecca Somerville, and neighbour Tisha Lowry.

He buried the women under his east Christchurch home.

He also had sex with their dead bodies.

Somerville was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum non-parole period of 23 years.

Justice Lester Chisholm said there was no apology, no remorse and no empathy from Somerville.

"For my part, Mr Somerville, I find this absolutely incomprehensible," he said.

Clayton Weatherston

Clayton Weatherston was sentenced to 18 years without parole for the murder of his former girlfriend Sophie Elliott in her Dunedin home.

Weatherston fatally stabbed and cut Elliott 216 times in her bedroom.

During his trial he maintained he did not intend to kill her.

Rather he blamed his unique psychological make-up for his losing control as Elliott taunted and then attacked him with a pair of scissors.

He showed little or nothing in the way of remorse.

George Baker

In November 2006 Baker was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum non-parole period of 18 years for the brutal murder of Liam Ashley.

Liam had earlier taken his mother's car without permission and in a bid to teach their son a valuable lesson, his parents Ian and Lorraine Ashley pressed charges and asked that he spend a night in the cells.

He was on his way to remand prison when Baker attacked him and inflicted horrendous and fatal injuries in the back of the van.

Graeme Burton

In 2007 Graeme Burton, a murderer on parole, shot Karl Kuchenbecker and wounded seven others in a drug-fuelled rampage.

He was jailed for life with a minimum non-parole period of 26 years for the murder, and the attempted murder of two others.

He was also sentenced to preventive detention.

"Murder rarely comes much worse than your murder of Mr Kuchenbecker," said the presiding judge at sentencing.

"Brutal, callous, violent, wanton are all accurate if inadequate descriptions of what you did.

"If there is such a thing as a standard or ordinary murder, then your murder of Mr Kuchenbecker is much worse."

In 1992 Burton, again fuelled by a cocktail of illicit drugs and alcohol, murdered Paul Anderson after being denied entry to a Wellington nightclub.

