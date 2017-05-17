Incident at Westmere

By - Wanganui Chronicle

Police have put up a cordon around a northern Whanganui intersection.

An officer has told a Westmere resident the incident on Watt Livingstone Road is "serious".

An ambulance, fire engine and multiple police cars are at the scene.

The cordon takes in Watt Livingstone Rd and Stanley Rd, and the roads were blocked off at State Highway 3 and Rapanui Road.

The resident, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter-in-law who also lives on the road had left her property because she was worried about what was happening and came to stay with him and his wife.

She was told by police at her gateway the incident was "serious".

The man said there had been a lot of police activity on the road, which started about 12.30pm.

He didn't want to speculate what had happened.

"They are all good people who live on this road."