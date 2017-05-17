Murdered man Marcus Tucker may have been wrong target

A man's murder may all come down to confusion over a nickname.

That's the picture put forward by Crown prosecutors at the opening of the trial of Peter Carroll for the murder of Christchurch man Marcus Tucker.

Tucker was found, beaten, bound and burned on the shores of Lake Ellesmere on April 24 last year.

Crown Prosecutor Claire Boshier told the High Court an associate of Carroll was robbed at gunpoint for drugs weeks before the murder and he'd heard rumours one of the robbers was called "Ruckus".

She says a different friend of Carroll found out that Tucker, who was known in the drug world, had the nickname Ruckus.

"Unfortunately for Mr Tucker he was not the 'Ruckus' involved in the robbery," Boshier said.

Carroll's trial is set down for two and a half weeks​.

This morning George Waata pleaded guilty to intentionally injuring Tucker and actively suppressing evidence.

-NewstalkZB

- NZ Herald