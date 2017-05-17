Washing line wars part III: Other neighbours caught in fallout over dispute involving million-dollar Auckland waterfront properties

Cherie Howie is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

First they came for the washing line.

Now, a trampoline, wooden statue, garden plants and olive trees could be next as the fallout continues from a spat between neighbours in a million-dollar Auckland beachfront enclave.

Last month the Herald reported that a humble rotary washing located on publicly-owned land between two homes adjacent to the peaceful Pohutukawa Ave Esplanade Reserve, in the East Auckland suburb of Shelly Park, had sparked a long-running row between neighbours Karen Newton and Clive and Anita Reynolds.

Newton complained to Auckland Council that the line, erected before the Reynolds moved in 20 years ago, was dangerous and blocked access to a shared cable car.

The Reynolds argued Newton could reach the cable car by walking a few metres to her right.

The line was removed by the council in December and a request by the Reynolds, on health grounds, to put it back was turned down the Howick Local Board.

Board chairman David Collings said at the time he had sympathy for the couple, but the board's responsibility was to ensure the land was open to the public. The spat had also sparked tit-for-tat complaints and he understood the council was investigating other encroachments onto the reserve.

He was right.

Council stakeholder and land advisory head Kim O'Neill confirmed this week the council is taking action on other "several other" encroachments, which were discovered during the investigation into the washing line complaint.

"Letters were sent out last week to all the properties with potential encroachments into the Pohutukawa Avenue Esplanade Reserve, requesting that they provide evidence of legal right to occupy the reserve or to remove their encroachments to allow the reserve to be used as intended by the public."

The council was not able to confirm what property owners had put on the reserve, but the Herald saw a trampoline, shrubs and, on Newton's property, two olive trees and a concrete pad for outdoor furniture.

Neither Newton nor other neighbours could immediately be contacted, but Newton has previously told the Herald she would remove her additions to the reserve, if asked.

Clive Reynolds said he received a letter last night. He has been asked to remove a wooden Maori statue, garden plants and a flax bush; the latter of which he claimed pre-dated his occupation of the property.

He would comply with the council's request, but was sad everyone on the reserve had been affected by Newton's complaint.

"It all started because No 49 wanted my washing line gone ... it's unfortunate it's come to this, a selfish complaint from one person has caused all this unnecessary angst."

"It all seems a bit petty."

