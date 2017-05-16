Top gun global software executive the driver of crashed McLaren on Auckland motorway

By Sam Hurley

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

A top global software executive was the driver of a half-million dollar McLaren super car which flipped and crashed on an Auckland motorway, the Herald can reveal.

Heng Loon Chee, 56, appeared briefly at Auckland District Court this morning for a registrar's remand hearing.

He entered no plea to a charge of driving in a dangerous manner, after the black McLaren he was driving hit a median barrier on the Northwestern Motorway near Pt Chevalier and flipped off the road on April 22.

One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the crash.

While Chee was listed as a sales manager in court documents, Herald investigations have discovered he is an executive at Massachusetts-based multinational computer company Dell EMC, a subsidiary of Dell Technologies.

Chee, who has not replied to Herald requests for comment, lives in Auckland and works at the data storage and information security's New Zealand office.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Chee is the channels director for Dell EMC, a position he has held since January 2011.

According to Bloomberg's executive profiles, Chee was previously the managing director of channels and alliances for the Asia-Pacific region at Avaya Inc, a position he started in February 2009.

Avaya Inc is an American multinational technology company based in California's Silicon Valley.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Watch: McLaren supercar crashes into ditch in Auckland Opinion: Resolving cultural conflicts key to Lydia Ko's return to winning ways Your Views: Readers' letters

Chee, who has a degree in mechanical engineering from Montreal's McGill University, also served as vice-president for the Asia-Pacific region at SonicWALL, a Silicon Valley-based software security company, from 2006.

Bloomberg said Chee had "more than 20 years of experience in Asia-Pacific management roles at leading technology companies including IBM, Hewlett Packard, Sun Microsystems and Horizon Education and Technologies".

It is unsure if the McLaren was owned by Chee or if he was taking it for a test drive from a nearby McLaren dealer.

Despite several attempts by the Herald, McLaren Auckland has refused to comment on whether the wrecked super car was part of its fleet.

Regardless of who owned the McLaren, an Insurance Council of New Zealand spokeswoman said it was highly likely the car was insured.

She said if it was a dealer's car the insurance policy would be whatever the driver signed before taking it for a test.

"If you took the McLaren for a test ride, then your own insurance may, or may not, cover the damage to a third party. But not the car."

She said there are some insurance companies that specialise in insuring high performance cars, such as NAC Insurance and Star Insurance Specialists.

"The higher the risk, or the potential cost of something then presumably you'd be paying a higher price for insuring the McLaren."

Chee, who faces a maximum penalty of 3 months' jail or a $4500 fine if convicted, will appear in court again later this month. He was remanded at large.

- NZ Herald