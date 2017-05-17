Wellington's Terrace tunnel reopens after truck delay

The Terrace tunnel in Wellington has reopened in both directions after police moved an oversized truck this morning.

But the New Zealand Transport Agency has warned of delays as the backlog clears.

The tunnel was closed for about 25 minutes because the truck could not pass through and had to be turned around.

UPDATE: The crash has now CLEARED and all lanes are FULLY OPEN. Expect delays as congestion eases. ^MF https://t.co/RpUaQQTnTQ — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) May 16, 2017

ROAD CLOSED: The #SH1Terrace Tunnel has been CLOSED due to a incident. Please use and alternative route. ^MF pic.twitter.com/1ujXvWgkYW — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) May 16, 2017

Wellington Airport also warned those flying out of the capital to make sure they factored in delays to make sure they arrived on time this morning.

Terrace Tunnel re-opened after morning incident - but expect delays. Plan ahead if you're flying out this morning Follow @NZTAWgtn — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) May 16, 2017

