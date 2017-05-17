8:26am Wed 17 May
Wellington's Terrace tunnel reopens after truck delay

The Terrace tunnel in Wellington has reopened in both directions after police moved an oversized truck this morning.

But the New Zealand Transport Agency has warned of delays as the backlog clears.

The tunnel was closed for about 25 minutes because the truck could not pass through and had to be turned around.



Wellington Airport also warned those flying out of the capital to make sure they factored in delays to make sure they arrived on time this morning.


- NZ Herald

