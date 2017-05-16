8:02pm Tue 16 May
Mystery explosion in South Auckland

The fire service has only received one call about two large explosions heard in South Auckland tonight. Photo / Supplied.

South Auckland residents are reporting hearing two large explosions in South Auckland tonight.

Feedback on social media is that the large bangs were heard from as far south as Waiuku and as far north as Otara.

There have also been comments from residents in Papakura, Manurewa and Takanini wondering what the bangs were at 6.25pm.

Grace Norton commented on the Papakura Spread the News Facebook page that it was "quick" noise and "sounded more like a bomb" rather than thunder.

Clara McKinlay posted on the page: "We heard the two loud bangs and it shook our house and we're out in Clevedon."

Northern fire communications shift manager Jaron Philips said the fire service had received one call from an Otara resident who said they heard a large explosion which rattled their windows.

The call and the comments on social media all reported a large noise and had not identified the source.

Residents near the Papakura Army Camp said it did not come from there.

- NZ Herald

