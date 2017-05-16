Senior Christchurch cop stood down amid harassment allegations

By Kurt Bayer, Anna Leask

A top Canterbury police officer has been stood down after allegations he harassed a woman.



The Herald can reveal the woman, a non-sworn police employee, is the daughter of another higher-ranking officer in the district.

The officer accused of harassment, based in Christchurch, has been stood down while his colleagues investigate the claim.

Canterbury acting District Commander Superintendent Lane Todd confirmed the investigation.

"Police can confirm an employment investigation is under way into a Christchurch officer," Todd said.

"The officer has been stood down.

"As employment matters are private and confidential between the employer and the employee, we are unable to comment further at this time."

Last month it was revealed that a senior Northland police officer was under criminal investigation after a woman laid a complaint of historic sexual abuse and harassment.

In that case, two senior investigators have flown to Australia to interview the woman, who was the victim of a domestic violence case the officer investigated nearly 15 years ago, and other senior investigators have started contacting potential witnesses.

The Herald has chosen to not name the officer at the centre of the Northland allegations at this time. He has not responded to messages.

- NZ Herald