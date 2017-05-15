Gas scare near Hawke's Bay Hospital sparks evacuation

By - Hawkes Bay Today

Properties near Hawke's Bay Hospital and a school have been evacuated because of a gas leak in the area.

Emergency services were alerted at 10.10am to the smell of gas in McLeod St and Omahu Rd, both near the hospital in Hastings.

Police said Camberley School has been evacuated and people are being directed to Heretaunga Intermediate, via the entrance of Camberley Kindergarten.

Some properties in Orchard Rd and Kiwi St were also told to leave.

The entrance to Canning Rd is closed off and the Fire Service and traffic control are working on Omahu Rd.

Residents of Hastings' Kiwi Street have also now been evacuated due to the gas leak.

The Fire Service reported soon afterwards crews were at the scene of a gas leak caused by the rupturing of a main in Orchard Rd, which includes the southern access to the hospital.

Eight fire crews were on site with 30 people evacuated, including those from pensioner flats.

There had been a "large gas cloud" in the area, a Fire Service shift manager said.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board communications manager Anna Kirk said there had been no indication of a need to evacuate areas of the hospital, but Orchard Rd traffic headed for the hospital was being directed to other entrances.

Powerco contractors are dealing with the leak.

Powerco operations manager (gas) Don Elers said the leak was near Hawke's Bay Hospital so all relevant emergency services such as ambulance and the rescue helicopter base had been alerted.

He said the gas main supplied a significant number of industrial customers who would be affected while repairs were made.