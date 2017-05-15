Kiwi teen fighting for his life after attack outside Brisbane McDonald's

By Lincoln Tan

A 17-year-old Kiwi boy is on life support after being kicked in the head outside a Brisbane McDonald's.

Joshua Waite, who moved to the suburb of Redcliffe with his parents four years ago, suffered severe head injuries during an altercation with a group of men in the Redcliffe McDonald's car park at 7.45pm on Friday.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical condition, and was put in an induced coma.

"We're too scared to sleep in case something happens, and we've been crying so much until there's no more tears and we're all just so exhausted," grandmother Jenny Garrett, 65, told the Herald from Tauranga.

"He's 17, just a kid, and he's fighting for his life. It's turned the family upside down, inside out and tearing us all apart."

An aunt and uncle from New Zealand had flown to the hospital to be with Joshua's father Andy, mother Rachel and sister Ashley.

Waite used to live in Hamilton, Garrett said, but the family moved to Australia after the father found a job there.

"It's a very, very trying time and I wish I could be there with Joshua, but I've got to stay here to look after my grandchild," Garrett said.

"[Joshua] is not an Australian citizen, so he's not going to get any of the medical benefits that the Australians get."

His aunt Raiha Hooker has started a givealittle fundraising page to help Joshua's parents.

"I started this page to assist his mum and dad in getting to the hospital, toll fees, parking fees etc," Hooker wrote.

"The last thing I want them to have to think about each day is this cost.

"Money will be used to help Joshua with his rehabilitation when he gets better."

Garrett said the family was grateful for "every bit of help and support" they could get.

"All we want is for him to wake up from his sleep and to come home," Garrett added.

Kippa-Ring man Jake Ashley Law-Cobbo, 18, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and appeared in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on Monday, the Redcliffe & Bayside Herald reported.

Law-Cobbo did not apply for bail and will be held in the Redcliffe watch-house until tomorrow, where there may be a bail application.

The defence has been ordered to provide a brief of evidence by June 26 by Magistrate Mark Bucknall.

The case will return to court for a committal mention in July 5.

