Greymouth bar manager bitten after upset patron set dog on him

A bar manager had to be taken to hospital after an upset patron set his dog on the man.

A man was drinking at the Railway Hotel on Mawhera Quay in Greymouth about 9.30pm on Friday when the bar manager asked him to take his dog outside.

The patron then assaulted the manager and set his dog on him.

When others tried to intervene the man also assaulted them and set his dog on them.

The bar manager sustained serious bites to the head, face and arms and was taken to Grey Base Hospital to be treated.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and appeared in Greymouth District Court on May 13 charged with several counts of serious assault. He has been remanded in custody.

- NZ Herald