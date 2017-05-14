Toddler flown to hospital after TV accident, rescue crews busy over weekend

A toddler has been helicoptered to Starship Hospital after a television set fell on top of her, injuring her leg.

The Auckland Helicopter Rescue Trust said the 19-month-old girl was flown from Waiuku to Starship in a moderate condition at 1.11pm on Friday.

People are encouraged to secure their televisions to the wall or the furniture they sit on.

One of the youngest victims of the Canterbury earthquake, nine-month-old Jayden Harris, was killed by a falling TV set.

The force of the quake knocked his mother off her feet and a 21-inch television fell from a chest of drawers, killing the baby boy instantly in their Riccarton home.

The flight was one of a busy 13 missions for the Auckland-based Westpac helicopters over Friday and the weekend.

One patient died - a man in his seventies who drowned while swimming at Narrow Neck Beach on Saturday and could not be revived by paramedics.

Other patients who were rescued included a male teenager saved from the surf at Hot Water Beach, another male teenager flown to North Shore Hospital after a quad bike accident at Dome Valley, and a 10-year-old girl flown to Middlemore Hospital after falling off a horse at Waiau Pa.

A woman in her thirties who also fell off a horse was flown from Onetangi on Waiheke Island to Auckland City Hospital on Sunday in a serious condition.

- NZ Herald