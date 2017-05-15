Waikato policeman attacked by rampaging teens after car window smashed

A policeman has been attacked by three young teenagers - one armed with a bat - after turning on him after smashing up a car.

Huntly police are today hunting for two youngsters who ran off after the Sunday afternoon incident which turned so violent pepper-spray was used to quell the escalating fracas.

A police spokesperson said a lone officer was assaulted by three youths, including one wielding a bat, after a car window was smashed in Bailey St.

The policeman managed to disarm the boy with the bat.

The young trio were then doused in pepper-spray, with the policeman also inadvertently affected by the spray.

At this point the officer called for back-up with multiple officers responding.

The spokesman said only one of the group that attacked the officer was arrested. The other two fled.

A large group had gathered in the street at the time and police were appealing for those with information about the assault to come forward.

The spokesperson said no one needed medical attention.

- NZ Herald