World's first Maori-speaking doll a hit for Kiwi parents

The world's first Te Reo Maori speaking dolls have proved an instant hit among Kiwis with the product racing out the doors.

Rotorua couple Kristin Ross and Hohepa Tuahine started the idea of the Pipa Ma dolls after deciding to raise their children in a Maori-speaking household.

Their young daughter asked if she could have a talking doll, so the couple went shopping for a Maori speaking version only to find there was no such thing.

The pair then put their minds together and created the world's first Maori speaking doll.

The Pipi Ma dolls come in four characters: Poi-twirling Pipi, green-haired Hura, bespectacled Titoki and number-loving Pitau Potiki.

Each doll has eight unique Maori phrases as well as a song.

Pipi Ma also has an app which is being used in schools, teaching children how to pronounce colours in Te Reo Maori.

Ms Ross told Radio New Zealand they wanted to make the Maori language normal.

"It can't be confined to just school or the marae or to kohanga reo, it needs to be absolutely everywhere."

The Pipi Ma dolls have proved popular with a number of parents taking to Facebook to express their excitement.

"Soooo cant wait 4 mine to arrive!" one mother wrote.

Another praised the Pipi Ma app, saying: "See... pakeha kidscan say maori words they just need to be taught them...excellent class".

"Our mokos need these cool Pipi dolls."

- NZ Herald