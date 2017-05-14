Auckland student Emily Weiss, 20, missing since Friday

Auckland Police are seeking 20-year-old Emily Weiss who has not been seen since Friday, May 12.

Weiss is approximately 166cm tall and has distinctive long, brown-coloured dreadlocks, police said. She is of European and Maori descent.

When she was last seen on CCTV she was wearing three-quarter length leggings, sneakers, a white top and a beige-coloured jacket.

She was last seen on Grafton Rd, Auckland around midday Friday.

Police and Weiss's family are very concerned for her wellbeing and seeking any information which may help them locate her.

Her friends and family have been out on Auckland's streets today handing out flyers and asking shop owners if they have seen Weiss, according to a post on the Auckland University Students' Association Facebook page.

A search is being coordinated from AUSA House at 4 Alfred St at the University of Auckland campus.

All searchers are welcome, the post said.

People who are available to help in the search can go to AUSA House or fill out an online form to let the search team know when they are available.

According to posts on Facebook Weiss was last seen around 1pm on Friday, before failing to turn up at a friend's house. She also didn't show at a friend's birthday party on Saturday.

Police have found Weiss' phone in her flat, according to the post.

Anyone with information on Weiss' whereabouts can call Auckland Police Station on 09 302 6400.





- NZ Herald