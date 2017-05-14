3:41pm Sun 14 May
Worker trapped in vault at old National Bank in Pakuranga freed

The old National Bank where a person was trapped inside a vault is on William Roberts Rd. Photo / Google Maps
A safecracker was successful in freeing a person trapped inside an old bank vault in Pakuranga, Auckland.

Three fire crews were called out around 2.30pm to the old National Bank on William Roberts Rd. The vault door had closed behind a worker and locked itself at what is now Auckland Music Academy.

Fire Service northern communications shift manager Jaron Phillips did not believe at the time there was a risk of the person running out of air.

"We believe they are okay," he said.

"The vaults are like rooms you can walk in. I don't believe there is risk of a person suffocating.

"It's an unusual one."

The Fire Service had called in a safecracker to see if they could get the person out without forcing entry.

- NZ Herald

