Protest erupts outside a National Party conference

Protesters have erupted in a violent scuffle outside a National Party conference.

A mob of welfare activists attempted to break through police lines to where Prime Minister Bill English is speaking.

One protester made a break for it and was tackled to the ground and handcuffed by three police officers.

He was arrested for trespassing

The protest was organised by Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP).

Spokeswoman Vanessa Cole said the group was calling for three key systemic changes to aid poverty - mass building of state housing, a living income for everyone, and the end of penalties against beneficiaries.

"We have seen massive levels of poverty in Aotearoa," she said.

"Our MPs own nearly 400 properties and we wonder why they're not solving the housing crisis."

The group of 30 activists chanted slogans like "stop the war on the poor" and "cut back, fight back".

AAAP coordinator Alastair Russell spoke passionately about a woman who he said took her own life while living in emergency housing allegedly due to a $36,000 debt. Work and Income failed to support her into a home, he claimed, resulting in that debt.

One protester shouted that she got paid $1.55 an hour for looking after a severely disabled child.

Protesting on Mother's Day, the group said it also wanted to abolish a law which it claimed results in mums' benefits being slashed by up to $28 if they did not include the father's name on their child's birth certificate.

Donna Potini has been an advocate for beneficiaries for three years. In that time, she said she has seen many evicted and become homeless.

Last week she said she helped a mum with two children, one of whom has a chronic kidney illness, who had been sleeping in a car for two weeks.

"You could see sickness all over his little face."

