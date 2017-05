A man is now in a stable condition in hospital after being shot in the leg in South Auckland.

Police were called to a nightclub on Cavendish Dr in Manukau at 2:30 this morning after someone called them about a fight there.

The caller also mentioned a gun.

Officers went to the nightclub and found the injured man inside.

He was taken to Middlemore Hospital by St John Ambulance in what police described as a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman says enquiries into what happened are ongoing.

- Newstalk ZB