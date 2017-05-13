7:18pm Sat 13 May
Man seriously injured after car crashes into lake in Hawke's Bay

Emergency services are at the scene, on Kaiwaitau Rd in Mahia. Photo / via Google Maps
A man is in a serious condition in hospital after the vehicle he was in crashed into a lake in Hawke's Bay this evening.

The 35-year-old was taken to Gisborne Hospital following the accident on Kaiwaitau Rd, in Mahia.

A central ambulance communications spokeswoman said just before 6pm they paramedics were accessing the patient at the scene.

They were called to the site after reports that a vehicle had crashed into a lake, she said.

The circumstances are not yet known, but a member of the public was assisting at the scene also.

The Fire Service was also on way to the scene, a spokesman confirmed.

He said they were told the car had started to sink into mudflats in the area.

- NZ Herald

