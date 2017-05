Emergency services are attending an incident at Narrow Neck Beach this afternoon.

Just after 2pm, St John confirmed they had paramedics at the scene.

A spokeswoman referred all queries to police.

Police said they were responding to a report of a drowning at the beach.

"Police and ambulance were called at 2.05pm,'' a statement said.

"A release will go out when we can confirm the status of the individual

It is understood a Westpac Rescue Helicopter is also on way to the site.

- NZ Herald