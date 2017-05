A man is on the run after allegedly escaping from custody in Auckland this morning.

Police said Shane Wikaira escaped Corrections custody in Epsom.

The 25-year-old then allegedly stole a silver Toyota Starlet hatchback and is thought to be in the South Auckland area.

The car's registration is BPH283, police said.

Police asked anyone who sees the vehicle or Wikaira not to approach him and to call 111.

