Police are investigating after a boy reported being approached by a man in a car, while he was on his way to school in Auckland.

It happened near Kelston Primary School in the west of the city yesterday.

The boy was walking along Archibald Rd at the time.

Police are treating the incident as suspicious at this stage. Officers have spoken with the boy and staff at the school.

There have been similar reports in the past few months outside schools on the North Shore, and in the west of the city.

