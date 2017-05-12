Fallen tree and major slip blocks SH35 near Opotiki

A large tree is blocking State Highway 35 in both directions, near Opotiki.

It fell on to the road near the intersection with Maraenui Pa Rd last night, causing a major slip according to NZTA.

The road is expected to remain closed until late Saturday morning.

A detour is in place via Gisborne however, NZTA have warned motorists that it will add several hours to their journey.

#SH35 CLOSED due major slip at Whitianga Bay, west of Opotiki. Alternate route via Gisborne. More: https://t.co/4XkkFedOdG ^TP pic.twitter.com/N4Zr40Jza6 — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) May 12, 2017

Police urged road users to avoid overnight travel in the area on Friday.

They advised anyone planning on travelling in Maraenui to wait until the morning.

- NZ Herald