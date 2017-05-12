6:40am Sat 13 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Fallen tree and major slip blocks SH35 near Opotiki

A large tree is blocking State Highway 35 in both directions, near Opotiki. Photo / NZTA
A large tree is blocking State Highway 35 in both directions, near Opotiki. Photo / NZTA

A large tree is blocking State Highway 35 in both directions, near Opotiki.

It fell on to the road near the intersection with Maraenui Pa Rd last night, causing a major slip according to NZTA.

The road is expected to remain closed until late Saturday morning.

A detour is in place via Gisborne however, NZTA have warned motorists that it will add several hours to their journey.


Police urged road users to avoid overnight travel in the area on Friday.

They advised anyone planning on travelling in Maraenui to wait until the morning.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 13 May 2017 06:40:35 Processing Time: 12ms