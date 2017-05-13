One dead, one critical after being ejected from car on State Highway 1 in the Far North

One person has been killed and another is fighting for their life after being thrown from a vehicle on State Highway 1 near Ohaeawai, Northland.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of Bulman Rd and the highway at 10.14pm on Friday.

A Toyota double-cab ute, carrying five people, collided with a Nissan double-cab ute.

The Toyota rolled and ejected two Northland men in their twenties from the vehicle.

One died at the scene, and the other was airlifted to Auckland Hospital where he underwent surgery and is reportedly in a critical condition.

A St John spokeswoman said a teenager also received moderate injuries to his hand and was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota and his remaining passenger, along with the driver of the Nissan, were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

"There is clear evidence that the wearing of seatbelts lessens the risk of injury in a rollover crash such as this," said acting Sergeant Julian Trinder.

"We implore everyone to take the time to ensure that their seatbelt is correctly fastened, before they start their journey, so that they can reach their destination safely."

Northern fire service spokeswoman Megan Ruru said three people were outside the vehicles when fire crews arrived and another five people were in one car.

Police set up a cordon at Wehirua Rd last night.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of charges being laid.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating to establish the cause of the accident.

Northland Police would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have come across it shortly after it happened.

