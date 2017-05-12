Police concerned for missing 13yo Tauranga girl Paradise Veza who was last seen on May 9

Police are appealing for sightings of a Tauranga teen who disappeared four days ago.

Paradise Veza, 13, hasn't been seen or heard from since leaving her school, Tauranga Girls' College, during the school day on Tuesday.

She was wearing her school uniform when she went missing.

Police and the girl's family and friends fear for her safety.

A police spokesperson said investigators had been following lines of inquiry since Paradise was reported missing, including speaking with many friends and family.

Police asked any one with information about Paradise's whereabouts to immediately call police or anonymously report what they know to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald