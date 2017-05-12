7:10pm Fri 12 May
Reported ammonia leak at Northland meatworks

Photo/Google maps
Emergency services have been called to a reported ammonia leak at the AFFCO meatworks on State Highway 1 in Moerewa.

The Fire Service were called to the scene at 6.30pm however could not confirm any more details at this stage.

According to AFFCO's website, the processing plant is "an integral part of the Moerewa community within which it operates, and being the largest regional employer, enjoys good support from farmer suppliers."

AFFCO Moerewa processes ovine and bovine species, including calves.

"It has its own onsite blast freezing and cold storage operation, and operates a rendering plant which produces quality meat and bone meal, and tallow," the website says.

More to come.

- NZ Herald

