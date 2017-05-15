Non-sworn member of police convicted of assaulting activist, keeps job

Natalie Akoorie is a reporter at the NZ Herald based in Hamilton.

A man who works for the police has been convicted of assault after placing a woman in an arm hold twice at a rodeo.

He has been allowed to keep his job and the issue has been raised with the police professional standards unit by victim advocate Louise Nicholas.

John Leslie Taylor is a non-sworn member of police; someone who can carry out duties including court escorts, custody work, intelligence analysis, crime scene guard, finger-printing, data entry, dealing with lost property and firearms licensing.

Taylor, who works at the Hamilton central police station, pleaded guilty to one charge of assaulting a female after an incident at the Kihikihi Rodeo, south of Te Awamutu in the waikato, last year.

The summary of facts shows the 56-year-old of Ohaupo - east of Cambridge - was working in a voluntary capacity as a security guard at the rodeo, on the afternoon of February 20.

Animal rights activist Lynley Tulloch was filming treatment of bobby calves at the rodeo when she was approached by a member of the rodeo and then Taylor.

When she recorded part of their conversation he became angry, the summary of facts stated.

Taylor called the police and told Tulloch to remain where she was but she tried repeatedly to leave.

"The defendant blocked the victim's path on several occasions preventing her from leaving, instructing her to sit down," the summary said.

"When the victim did not comply with his directions, the defendant placed the victim into an 'arm bar', by forcing her arm up behind her back and pushed her down onto the deck of the club house."

When Tulloch attempted to leave again Taylor blocked her path and placed her into the same hold, causing her to cry out in pain.

A member of the rodeo intervened and she was let go after being detained in total for about 40 minutes.

Tulloch suffered bruising and a sprain to her left arm and neck, which she sought medical treatment for.

Taylor told police he detained Tulloch because he did not want his face ending up on social media.

He was convicted and sentenced on May 5 to pay reparation of $500.

Tulloch told the Herald that while police had acted exemplary in the case, she was concerned Taylor remained a member of staff.

"The issue of abuse of power by people employed by police has historically been a serious one," Tulloch said.

"So when I see that John Taylor still remains employed by police it seems at odds with genuine attempts to try and improve police culture."

When contacted by the Herald Taylor said he did not want to comment.

A police spokesman said for privacy reasons, police were unable to comment on individual employment matters.

Louise Nicholas has asked police for an explanation of Taylor's role and why he remains on staff.

"When somebody's convicted of male assaults female and working in the position they do as a non-sworn [member of police] then I can't understand why that person is still in the job," she said.

"It comes down to what role he plays within police, so if it's dealing with victims or prisoners, if this is the type of person he is where he uses violence against women... it is a concern."

