Air New Zealand plane lands safely at Hamilton Airport after undercarriage problem

An Air New Zealand plane that earlier declared at emergency has landed safely at Hamilton Airport.

The airport's chief executive Mark Morgan says the airline radioed in with a possible issue with the landing gear of a Q300 aircraft arriving from Wellington.

Morgan says the pilot has now retracted the landing gear and put it down again and it's no longer registering a fault.

However, the pilot waited for emergency services to arrive at the airport.



The pilot earlier asked permission to make an emergency landing.



- More to come

- NZ Herald