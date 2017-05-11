11:39am Fri 12 May
Air New Zealand plane lands safely at Hamilton Airport after undercarriage problem

The plane has now landed safely after earlier declaring an undercarriage problem. Photo / Belinda Feek
An Air New Zealand plane that earlier declared at emergency has landed safely at Hamilton Airport.

The airport's chief executive Mark Morgan says the airline radioed in with a possible issue with the landing gear of a Q300 aircraft arriving from Wellington.

Morgan says the pilot has now retracted the landing gear and put it down again and it's no longer registering a fault.

However, the pilot waited for emergency services to arrive at the airport.


The pilot earlier asked permission to make an emergency landing.


- More to come

- NZ Herald

