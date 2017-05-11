Name suppression for man accused of Piha arsons after threats made on social media

Sandra is a senior crimes and justice reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times.

The identity of the man accused of setting fire to several Auckland and Piha properties will remain a secret, for now.

The 19-year-old appeared in the District Court in Tauranga today to face three counts of arson and one of burglary after a string of suspicious fires including the destruction of a Piha fish and chip store and a large scrub fire adjacent to the store.

Judge David Cameron upheld a request for interim name suppression, despite strong media interest after the alleged arsons this week.

Judge Cameron said threatening behaviour on social media sites was the reason for the suppression.

The man did not apply for bail and has not pleaded to the charges.

He is expected to next appear in the Waitakere District Court on Monday, May 15.