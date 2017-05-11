Queenstown police on hunt for tree house builder

By Louise Scott

Queenstown police are trying to locate the man who built a tree house on private land without permission.

Senior Sergeant Paula Enoka, of Queenstown, told the Otago Daily Times today that police were aware of the situation.

"We are trying to locate him to issue a trespass notice."

Australian Andy Marshall built the tree house on Arawata Bridle Track tree hut last month and said he was living in it.

Disgruntled land owner Peter Clark took a chainsaw to the tree last Saturday, bringing it to the ground.

"We dropped the thing in one piece. It was really spectacular. It disintegrated," Clark said.

"If you'd heard the crash, when that thing went down the cliff and shattered into a million pieces, it was one hell of a noise.

Fairfax media reported yesterday that Marshall planned to build another one with his "mates."

