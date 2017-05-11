Lower Hutt woman pleads not guilty to assisting suicide

By Melissa Nightingale

The Lower Hutt woman accused of helping a woman commit suicide has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Susan Dale Austen, 66, appeared in the Wellington District Court this morning to enter not guilty pleas to the charge of assisting suicide, as well as a charge of importing the drug pentobarbitone, commonly used for euthanasia.

She has elected a trial by jury.

The former charge, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years imprisonment, says Austen aided another woman to commit suicide sometime between December 21, 2015 and June 7, 2016.

Austen, a teacher, is a member of Exit Wellington, a pro-euthanasia group.

Supporters from the group, who have attended all of Austen's previous court appearances, stood outside the courthouse holding signs. They filled the public gallery during Austen's hearing today.

The supporters had pink hearts stuck to their shirts with the name ''Suzy'' written across.

The matter was remanded to July 20 for a case review. There will also be a discussion on bail conditions next week.

Two attempts to legalise euthanasia have failed to get through Parliament. It is illegal to aid and abet suicide under the NZ Crimes Act 1961.

