Woman missing in Taranaki

The woman failed to return to her Taranaki home.
A woman is missing in Taranaki after failing to return home.

She was reported missing last night about 7.30pm, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

Her car was located this morning at the base of Mt Taranaki, with a note dated saying that she was headed up to Holly Hut for a tramp. Search and Rescue were currently looking for her.

She has not been seen since yesterday morning.

The woman's car was found by police parked at the end of Puniho Rd, Okato in the early hours of this morning, Fairfax reported.

- NZ Herald

