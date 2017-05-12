Donna to sweep past New Zealand bringing rain and gales

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Worse weather is in store as Cyclone Donna tracks along the North Island's coastline today bringing more rain and gales.

Auckland is being warned to prepare for floods as heavy downpours are expected to drench the city during rush hour this morning.

The Bay of Plenty and Taranaki has been deluged by intense rain overnight and temperatures in the upper North Island are hitting a balmy 20C as the tropical rain closes in on northern and eastern regions.

Heavy rain has brought down slips across the Paekakariki Hill Rd with motorists told to use a different route.

Forecasters say there is no reprieve from the big wet, but the week will end on a wintry note.

As well as the heavy rain across much of the central and upper North Island, the north of the country can expect to be battered by gales today.

Ex Tropical #CycloneDonna and an extratropical, Tasman Sea low, with the subtropical jet marking the boundary between air masses. pic.twitter.com/iFez662sDn — Andrew Miskelly (@andrewmiskelly) May 10, 2017

Huge amounts of rain have fallen overnight. Parts of the cyclone-weary Bay of Plenty have already recorded up to 110mm of rain since Thursday.

24hr rainfall totals derived from several radars up to 6am today. Over 100mm fell in Taranaki and Rotorua areas. https://t.co/prKU7O2R01.^AB pic.twitter.com/2jNhSXlKvA — MetService (@MetService) May 11, 2017

Despite the deluge there are no reports of damage.

Virtually all of the North Island remains under rain and wind warnings and watches today as the remnants of Donna skirts the eastern coastline.

MetService forecaster Heath Gullery said heavy rain fell across the island overnight and some regions would not be getting any relief from the wet weather until 6pm.

MetService Severe Weather Warnings in Red, Watches in Orange in this diagram. For the complete picture go to https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X. ^AB pic.twitter.com/sHnsj3Oa3P — MetService (@MetService) May 11, 2017

Last night, Bay of Plenty's peak rainfall came between 10pm and 11pm, when one weather station recorded 33mm in an hour.

Gullery said the tropical rain would move down the North Island's East Coast during the day before eventually moving away to the east.

Yet the upper North Island sweltered in balmy 20C temperatures overnight.

This was expected to be short-lived, as a new cold snap will send temperatures plunging during the day.

Gullery said gales were also expected to hit northern districts this morning and last throughout the day.

A fresh thunderstorm alert has issued for Bay of Plenty and Gisborne with storms likely to hit the regions today.

Weatherwatch.co.nz warned Auckland commuters to take care driving to work this morning when heavy downpours are likely to lead to areas of localised flooding.

The Thames-Coromandel District Council said there had been heavy rain overnight but there had been no reports so far of slips or road closures.

Bay of Plenty and Gisborne residents were earlier warned to prepare for the day-long deluge and stock up on food and water and ensure pets were safe.

Edgecumbe residents and farmers were being reassured that measures had been taken to make the district as safe as possible from the forecast rainfall and the town's stop bank is not expected to come under threat.

Donna is the third ex-tropical cyclone to hit New Zealand in two months, after Cyclone Debbie devastated parts of the Bay of Plenty in April.

Forecast

Whangarei: Heavy downpours today, easing to showers. Strong winds today and Saturday. H 21C, L 9C.

Auckland: Heavy downpours this morning, strong southerly winds until Saturday. H 19C, L 7C.

Hamilton: Heavy falls ease today. Becoming fine Saturday. H 19C, L 2C.

Tauranga: Heavy downpours ease by this evening. Heavy rain Saturday. H 20C, L 7C.

Napier: Heavy falls and possible gales today and Saturday. H 18C, L 7C

Wellington: Early Friday rain easing to showers through Saturday. Southerlies, gales on both days. H 14C, L 7C.

