Auckland woman seeks people who helped save her life at Titirangi Rd car crash 11 years ago

A West Auckland woman who suffered serious injuries as a passenger in a car smash 11 years ago is seeking the people who helped save her life.

Aimee Squire was 15 when the force of the crash on Titirangi Rd in September 2006 broke her back and led to her being put in an induced coma which doctors feared could claim her life.

She also picked up a bacterial disease that spread to her spine. Two weeks in a coma was followed by three months in hospital and a month in a rehabilitation unit.

Squire remembers waking up after blacking out and unable to breathe. A bald man was holding her neck straight and a lady with short hair had hopped into the driver's seat and was holding her hand.

"I didn't get the chance to thank them ... these two beautiful souls," said Squire, who still has a paralysed foot and suffers daily pain.

"They need to be thanked. I want to show them what they did was right and to never stop caring for other people."

Squire has taken to social media to track down the people who were first on the scene, including fire and ambulance staff.

A freelance photographer working for the Fire Service has contacted her and sent through photos of the accident scene. The Titirangi Fire Service is also looking at their files for former staff who may have attended.

Squire was grateful to see the photographs but "didn't realise the car did a full 180 into the other car that hit where I was sitting".

"I'm still trying to find those who helped me that day as I would like to thank them all personally whether they were part of the ambulance crew, fire crew, police or just someone who was in the right place at the right time and stepped up to help. They are all true heroes. Angels in disguise," Squire wrote on Facebook.

Since the accident, the Henderson woman has been unable to work but has come to be interested in cars. Through cars she met her fiancee and now has a two-year-old boy.

- NZ Herald