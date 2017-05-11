7:27pm Thu 11 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Auckland woman seeks people who helped save her life at Titirangi Rd car crash 11 years ago

Aimee Squire was 15 when the force of the crash on Titirangi Rd in September 2006 broke her back and led to her being put in an induced coma which doctors feared could claim her life. Photo / Facebook
Aimee Squire was 15 when the force of the crash on Titirangi Rd in September 2006 broke her back and led to her being put in an induced coma which doctors feared could claim her life. Photo / Facebook

A West Auckland woman who suffered serious injuries as a passenger in a car smash 11 years ago is seeking the people who helped save her life.

Aimee Squire was 15 when the force of the crash on Titirangi Rd in September 2006 broke her back and led to her being put in an induced coma which doctors feared could claim her life.

She also picked up a bacterial disease that spread to her spine. Two weeks in a coma was followed by three months in hospital and a month in a rehabilitation unit.

Squire remembers waking up after blacking out and unable to breathe. A bald man was holding her neck straight and a lady with short hair had hopped into the driver's seat and was holding her hand.

Aimee Squire spent two weeks in a coma followed by three months in hospital and a month in a rehabilitation unit after the crash. Photo / Supplied
Aimee Squire spent two weeks in a coma followed by three months in hospital and a month in a rehabilitation unit after the crash. Photo / Supplied

"I didn't get the chance to thank them ... these two beautiful souls," said Squire, who still has a paralysed foot and suffers daily pain.

"They need to be thanked. I want to show them what they did was right and to never stop caring for other people."

Squire has taken to social media to track down the people who were first on the scene, including fire and ambulance staff.

Continued below.

Related Content

CAN YOU HELP AIMEE? SEND US AN EMAIL

A freelance photographer working for the Fire Service has contacted her and sent through photos of the accident scene. The Titirangi Fire Service is also looking at their files for former staff who may have attended.

Squire was grateful to see the photographs but "didn't realise the car did a full 180 into the other car that hit where I was sitting".

The scene of the 2006 car crash. Photo / Supplied
The scene of the 2006 car crash. Photo / Supplied

"I'm still trying to find those who helped me that day as I would like to thank them all personally whether they were part of the ambulance crew, fire crew, police or just someone who was in the right place at the right time and stepped up to help. They are all true heroes. Angels in disguise," Squire wrote on Facebook.

Since the accident, the Henderson woman has been unable to work but has come to be interested in cars. Through cars she met her fiancee and now has a two-year-old boy.

The car Aimee was a passenger in following the crash. Photo / Supplied
The car Aimee was a passenger in following the crash. Photo / Supplied

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 11 May 2017 20:13:32 Processing Time: 34ms