Auckland traffic heavy after multiple breakdowns on Northern Motorway

Traffic is heavy across Auckland with breakdowns, poor weather and impatient driving all causing issues.

A two-car crash at the Northcote Rd offramp was reported just past 5pm but as of 5.30pm police had not arrived at the scene.

On Auckland's Harbour Bridge a bus reportedly broke down, slowing northbound traffic, while a breakdown after the Bond St overbridge - just past Spaghetti Junction - is causing delays on the Northwestern motorway.

The breakdown has been cleared but has left "significant congestion" from the CBD through to St Lukes, according to the NZTA.

Further on the Northwestern a wooden plank is lying in the slow lane between Rosebank Rd and the Great North Rd offramp.

#AklTraffic looking like becoming a heavy peak commute in poor conditions. Please #DriveSafe & mind your following distance ^TP pic.twitter.com/rfSE5Y7yFc — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 11, 2017

On the North Shore, a crash is partly blocking the citybound right-hand lane after Constellation Drive.

Motorists are also being asked to take extra care in South Auckland.

A crash on the Maioro St offramp was blocking the left-hand lane just before 5pm, while a power outage in Otahuhu has taken out traffic signals in Great South Rd and Portage Rd.

- NZ Herald