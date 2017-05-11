Vicious attack on stranger in Whangarei leads to nine year sentence

By Kristin Edge - Northern Advocate

As Tangaroa Samuels hit another man across the back of head with a plank of wood, the 22-year-old aggressor was urged on by his mother sitting in a car outside the Whangarei home.

Deidre Shelford was yelling at her son: "Get him my son, get him. Pack him, my son, pack him up."

After the baseball-type swing struck Shane Lemon on the back of the head he dropped to the ground outside his Otangarei house where he lived with his partner and three grandchildren.

As he did so his head struck the concrete driveway and he began to convulse.

Samuels stood over the seriously injured Mr Lemon, belittling him and his family.

"That's what you get when you f*** with the wrong family," Samuels was heard to say.

Mr Lemon was rushed to Whangarei Hospital in a serious condition but was soon flown to Auckland where he had surgery to alleviate the bleeding and pressure on his brain. The blow left him unable to walk or talk or recognise his own daughter.

During sentencing at the Whangarei District Court today, Judge Duncan Harvey described the attack as "a piece of vicious, random violence" before sending Samuels to jail for nine years and six months, with a non-parole period of four years and nine months.

Judge Harvey said Samuels was a dangerous young man and the community required protection from him.

"What is horrifying is that during the course of this incident and at the time you hit this poor man, your mother was in the car urging you on," he said.

Samuels, of Whangarei, plead guilty to one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Shane Lemon in Otangarei on January 8.

Seven police officers and two court security staff made their presence felt in the public gallery of the court and had to remove one man before the sentencing of Samuels could begin.

Judge Harvey had only just taken his place in the courtroom when he ordered a man sitting in the front row, making gestures towards Samuels in the dock, be removed and adjourned the sentencing for five minutes.

The remaining people in the gallery were warned if there were any further disturbances the gallery would be emptied and sentencing would continue in a closed court.

The catalyst for the violent attack started when Mr Lemon's special needs brother was intoxicated and stood at the front of the property on William Jones Dr, yelling abuse at passing vehicles.

For no apparent reason Samuels stopped his vehicle, got out and there was a verbal altercation. Samuels left but returned 12 minutes later with family members.

Mr Lemon apologised for his brother's behaviour but as he turned and walked away he was hit with the metre-long piece of wood.

Julie Young, who appeared for Samuels, said his age should be taken into account and did not want to elaborate more on her written submissions. Crown lawyer Justin Wall said it was a case of serious offending.

A medical report from March said Mr Lemon was now able to walk using a frame but only with the help of two people and no further than 40 metres.

He had to use a wheelchair and was able to carry out simple tasks such as brushing his hair and shaving. However, he needed help with most other aspects of daily living.

He could not shower or dress himself and had muscular problems with his right leg.

Mr Lemon had trouble recognising his own daughters.

While he was in hospital the injuries were so severe Mr Lemon's partner was taken to one side by a doctor and asked if his condition worsened did they want medical staff to resuscitate him.

"The fact that this man did not die is a medical miracle," Judge Harvey said.

"Although it is likely that he will achieve some independence, effectively so far as being an active male is concerned, his life is over."

Mr Lemon would need many more months of inpatient rehabilitation followed by many more community therapies.

Judge Harvey made the observation: "Sadly in our community this type of random violence is becoming all too common. This is very much akin to a king hit and it is this type of behaviour that is occurring more and more often."