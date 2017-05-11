The Auckland street covered in spots

Cherie Howie is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

No, you do not have spots in front of your eyes.

And neither have parts of a busy downtown Auckland street turned into a giant adult-size game of twister - yet.

Large oyster pink-coloured spots have appeared on two sections of Shortland St, which runs off Queen St in the heart of the city.

The spotty-sections are at intersections with high pedestrian use, at the eastern end of O'Connell St and where Shortland St meets High St and Jean Batten Place.

Auckland Council was not immediately able to respond, but the Herald understands the spots were put on the road a few days ago under the direction of the Auckland Design Office.

According to information posted online, the office is a "team within Auckland Council

dedicated to supporting Auckland as we become a world-class, design-led city".

Members include urban designers, architects, landscape architects and planners.

Pedestrians were puzzled by the attention-grabbing addition, but most were in favour.

Computing student Harsimran Singn, 21, described the spots as "kind of beautiful".

"It's a very kind of energetic feeling I'm getting from this road."

Sixty-two-year-old Grier Balderston lives nearby and was also impressed.

"This has brightened the place up, yeah I love it. Thank you who ever did it."

He suggested only one change; paint the spots bright colours, similar to those on body-knotting kids' board game, Twister.

Nearby office worker Melissa Pentecost, 34, said the spots were "visually exciting and interesting", but also had a reason for being.

"My theory is it's a way of getting cars to slow down and notice pedestrians a bit more, because there are a lot of pedestrians in this area ... and there's no lights and no pedestrian crossings."

But not everyone was smitten.

Friends Harishree Kumar and Anita Zahoor described the spots as a waste of money.

For Zahoor, 28, it wasn't a matter of taste.

"It's not that I don't like them, it's that there's so many other things that I think need attention ... it really makes me angry."

- NZ Herald