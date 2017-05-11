3:59pm Thu 11 May
Cherie Howie
Cherie Howie is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

The Auckland street covered in spots

Spots have appeared on Auckland's Shortland St. Photo / Cherie Howie
No, you do not have spots in front of your eyes.

And neither have parts of a busy downtown Auckland street turned into a giant adult-size game of twister - yet.

Large oyster pink-coloured spots have appeared on two sections of Shortland St, which runs off Queen St in the heart of the city.

The spotty-sections are at intersections with high pedestrian use, at the eastern end of O'Connell St and where Shortland St meets High St and Jean Batten Place.

The newly-added spots on Shortland St, in Auckland. Photo / Cherie Howie
Auckland Council was not immediately able to respond, but the Herald understands the spots were put on the road a few days ago under the direction of the Auckland Design Office.

According to information posted online, the office is a "team within Auckland Council
dedicated to supporting Auckland as we become a world-class, design-led city".

Members include urban designers, architects, landscape architects and planners.

Pedestrians were puzzled by the attention-grabbing addition, but most were in favour.

Harsimran Singh. Photo / Cherie Howie
Computing student Harsimran Singn, 21, described the spots as "kind of beautiful".

"It's a very kind of energetic feeling I'm getting from this road."

Sixty-two-year-old Grier Balderston lives nearby and was also impressed.

"This has brightened the place up, yeah I love it. Thank you who ever did it."

He suggested only one change; paint the spots bright colours, similar to those on body-knotting kids' board game, Twister.

Grier Balderston. Photo / Cherie Howie
Nearby office worker Melissa Pentecost, 34, said the spots were "visually exciting and interesting", but also had a reason for being.

"My theory is it's a way of getting cars to slow down and notice pedestrians a bit more, because there are a lot of pedestrians in this area ... and there's no lights and no pedestrian crossings."

But not everyone was smitten.

Friends Harishree Kumar and Anita Zahoor described the spots as a waste of money.

Harishree Kumar, left, and Anita Zahoor. Photo / Cherie Howie
For Zahoor, 28, it wasn't a matter of taste.

"It's not that I don't like them, it's that there's so many other things that I think need attention ... it really makes me angry."

- NZ Herald

