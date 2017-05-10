St Peter's College mourns sudden death of counsellor Jason Hotere

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Auckland's St Peter's College is in "absolute shock" after the sudden death of a counsellor described as a "mighty Christian totara".

Jason Hotere, who was just 50, went to work at the college as normal on Tuesday. He died of a heart attack that evening.

"We are in absolute shock," said college principal James Bentley.

"We found out yesterday morning when we came into school and everyone was really shocked.

"We called an emergency meeting for our staff and informed our boys first thing via a special assembly."

The college's pastoral team worked with a team from neighbouring Auckland Grammar School to provide counselling in the college chapel and held a special church service for Hotere at lunchtime.

Friends and former colleagues from Youth With A Mission, where Hotere served for most of his adult life, have posted tributes on Facebook.

"A mighty Christian totara has fallen and we are all lost to know how to feel or what to say," wrote Steven Duncan from Papua New Guinea.

Student Jason Makisi wrote: "Sir stood up for the little guy, heard the unheard and voiceless, and healed the hurt. He understood. So who do we go to now? Jason was a father figure to me and many others, helping me transition from a troubled young boy to a man (still happening)."

Former Employers and Manufacturers Association chief executive Alasdair Thompson, a colleague in the Upper Room Church in Newmarket, wrote: "I have thought hard about this: Do I know a better man, a kinder, more loving and caring man; one with a better sense of humour? No, I don't."

Upper Room senior pastor Dr Craig Heilmann said Hotere shared in the church about a month ago about the way his father always told him that he was "worthless".

"He overcame that in terms of what he was for other people. The guy was a giant to us, he just gave so much to our community," he said.

In a YouTube video made about seven years ago, Hotere spoke about how his father abused his wife and children to the point where Hotere was about to kill himself.

At that moment, a friend rang and said Jesus had woken him and told him to call Jason. Hotere became a Christian that night, November 26, 1989, when he was 23.

He joined an "Extreme Team" at Youth With A Mission, which ran shows around the world performing feats of strength such as lifting cars and bending steel rods.

He met his Brazilian wife Tatiana in Youth With A Mission and their daughters, Taimane and Kiana, are aged 15 and 13.

The Upper Room is holding a funeral service at 10a Clayton St, Newmarket, at 7.30pm today.

- NZ Herald