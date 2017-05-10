'It's more than just the boom boom boom boom,' National Party's defence lawyer argues

The National Party's lawyer argues it couldn't have infringed copyright of Eminem's track Lose Yourself, as the song itself wasn't original.

The High Court hearing is under way in Wellington, with closing arguments being held today.

Barrister Greg Arthur, representing the National Party, said that copyright infringement was only possible if there was "substantial" similarity between the original work and alleged copy.

"Defendants accept that the combination of the timbre and rhythm meet the broad similarities, but it's a matter of details to get down to what makes Lose Yourself original.

"Eminem-Esque does not reproduce the substantial part of Lose Yourself, so there was no copyright infringement."

Arthur argued that the beat itself wasn't original, but only the combination of the song's beat and melody.

As the sound-alike track had only used a similar beat, he argued that was not a substantial similarity.

"The basic building blocks that go into making up the work are not in themselves original.



"If all that is used is those building blocks, there is nothing in them that is original, which means it cannot be an infringement."



The trial is to determine whether the National Party infringed copyright with the use of the track Eminem-Esque in a 2014 general election campaign advertisement.

High Court Justice Helen Cull questioned Arthur's argument.

"Isn't that what they wanted?

"They wanted the beat, the, dare I say it, the vibe.

"Do you accept the originality in that beat? The drive in it, that was described as 'hypnotic'?"

Arthur continued to argue his defence, that without the melody it was not copyright infringement.

"[The beat] might be what people remember about Lose Yourself.

"But it's those melodic lines that give it the distinctiveness.

"To get that rhythm, it could have been Lose Yourself, it could have been Total Control, it could have been Kashmir.

"There's nothing original about having a steady beat. It attracts originality when you add something to it, that melodic line."

"It's more than just the boom boom boom boom.



"It's the way it rises at the end. You take the melodic line away and you don't have anything building anywhere."

Closing arguments are set to continue into Friday.

- NZ Herald