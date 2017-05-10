Bill English shows Kiwis what he does in his down time

"People often ask what I do in my spare time, so I thought I'd show you first-hand."
Prime Minister Bill English has posted a video giving Kiwis insight to how he relaxes when he's out of the office.
English embarks on what he calls a "walk-run," explaining: "I walk up the hills and run the downhill bits."
All in good fun, English indicates to a hill seen in the distance outside his Beehive office window, before heading outdoors.
Seemingly filmed on his phone as he exercises on the trail, the Prime Minister says: "It's quite a big hill but it's always worth it for the view."
English explains he spends about an hour and a half outdoors.
Seemingly alone, the Herald has learned English had security personnel with him, out of shot.