New Zealand's best sausage rolls are made in Dunedin

By John Lewis

The secret to New Zealand's best sauage roll is out - though you'll need to be in the right part of the country to try it.

Dunedin can boast the title of home to the finest sausage-stuffed pastry roll.

The Ward St Depot this week was confirmed as winner of the Coast radio station's Best Sausage Roll competition after a six-week-long nationwide search by New Zealand Masterchef winner Brett McGregor.

Owner of the cafe-catering business Dan Davidson was up against strong competition from other finalists: Hororata Village Cafe (Canterbury), Mistress of Cakes (Rotorua), Tart Bakery (Auckland) and Central Cafe (Te Awamutu).

Mr Davidson won the crown for his recipe which includes ''a mixture of meats, a hint of curry powder with some mixed herbs, carrot and onion''.

''The carrot gives it moisture - that little bit of X-factor.''

He said the business started with a base recipe about a year ago and he had since developed it in the shop.

''It's something we've developed over time and kept adjusting to make it better and better.

''We've kept tweaking it and now we're really happy with it.''

He admitted there were other ingredients in the recipe, but declined to name them.

''Balancing the ingredients and seasoning it correctly is important.

To be named New Zealand's best sausage roll maker was ''truly an honour'', he said.

''We're both grateful and proud of the achievement.''

In Te Awamutu, Central Cafe were just as happy to be voted among the top five.

Owner Murray Peterson's big meaty delights will set you back $4.90.



"It's a traditional sausage roll adapted to our menu."

The filling is a beef, lamb and pork mix stuffed with creamy potato, cheese and onion - all encased in flaky pastry.

Since being voted into the top five, the cafe has been doing a roaring trade.

"We've sold 10 times our usual amount," Mr Peterson says.

Sausage roll lovers have rolled up to Te Awamutu from New Plymouth and Auckland just to get a taste.

"It makes us really proud of our cafe."

Mr Peterson has owned the cafe for five years.

In that time he's also received an award for his steak, bacon and cheese pie.

"I love to cook and experiment with different flavours."

