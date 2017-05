A man has died after a truck he was working on collapsed on top of him.

Emergency services were called to Inland Rd in Helensville about 7.40am today.

Police said it appeared a truck had collapsed on to the man while he was working on it.

Worksafe have been advised.

Fire service northern shift manager Megan Ruru said the man was stuck under the truck and had apparently been there for some time.

He was about 50 years old, she said.

- NZ Herald