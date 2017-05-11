Thirty-three new speed camera sites revealed

By Amy Wiggins

The location of 33 additional speed cameras being installed around the country has been revealed.

The $10 million project, signalled in July 2013, will see up to 56 digital cameras put in place across the country in areas with the highest risk of speed-related crashes, based on detailed independent analysis as part of the Government's Safer Journeys road safety strategy.

Fifteen cameras had already been installed but the tender for another 33 was awarded to Downer this week.

National manager of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, said each site was carefully selected following detailed analysis by independent experts and consultation with territorial authorities and local communities.

Installation of the cameras would happen gradually as the sites were constructed during the coming months.

"Each camera will then be subject to a comprehensive testing programme to ensure it is working accurately before going live, and we will give the public notice of when this will happen," Greally said.

It was anticipated the cameras would begin operating from early next year, subject to progress on site works, engineering assessments and appropriate testing.

"As with the placement of other fixed cameras, details of each camera's location are being made publicly available, as we want people to know where they are and encourage them to drive at safe speeds, so that we don't have to issue notices."

The money from the fines handed out to drivers who triggered the cameras did not go to police, but to the government's consolidated fund.

"This is about encouraging drivers to make good choices and travel at a safe and appropriate speed for the conditions, which will see fewer people killed and injured on the roads," Greally said.

"This is supported by evidence which shows that static (or fixed) cameras on average reduce fatal and serious injury crashes by about 20 per cent within the sphere of influence of the camera (up to about 1 kilometre)."

Location of new fixed speed cameras

Tamaki Drive, Parnell, Auckland City

Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough, Auckland City

Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, Auckland City

State Highway 2, Pukehina, Bay of Plenty

State Highway 1, Temuka, Canterbury

Leeston Rd, Springston, Canterbury

State Highway 3, Mokoia, Central

State Highway 56, Tiakitahuna, Central

Mahia Rd, Wattle Downs, Counties Manukau

Massey Rd, Mangere, Counties Manukau

Waiuku Rd, Mauku, Counties Manukau

Glenbrook Rd, Kingseat, Counties Manukau

Awhitu Rd, Karioitahi, Counties Manukau

Great North Rd, Kamo, Northland

Dunedin Southern Motorway, Burnside, Southern

King Edward St, South Dunedin, Southern

Otatara Rd, New River Ferry, Southern

Serpentine Ave, Dunedin Central, Southern

Severn St, Oamaru, Southern

State Highway 2, Maramarua, Waikato

State Highway 2, Waikino, Waikato

Main Rd, Raglan, Waikato

State Highway 29, Te Poi, Waikato

Otorohanga Rd, Otorohanga, Waikato

State Highway 2, Waihi, Waikato

Te Awamutu-Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, Waikato

Coatesville Riverhead Highway, Coatesville, Waitemata

State Highway 1, Wellsford, Waitemata

State Highway 17, Albany Heights, Waitemata

Great North Rd, Henderson, Waitemata

Twin Coast Discovery Highway, Dome Valley, Waitemata

Rata St, New Lynn, Waitemata

East Coast Rd, Redvale, Waitemata

Old North Rd, Kumeu, Waitemata - Installed and currently in testing phase

Twin Coast Discovery Highway, Kaiwaka, Northland - Installed and in

testing phase

New fixed speed cameras already in use

State Highway 1, Ngauranga, Wellington

Wainuiomata Rd, Wainuiomata, Wellington

Whitford Brown Ave, Aotea, Wellington

State Highway 1, Thorndon, Wellington

Wainui Rd, Waiwhetu, Wellington

Hutt Rd, Korokoro, Wellington

Great South Rd, Otahuhu, Counties Manukau

Mill Rd, Totara Park, Counties Manukau

Murphys Rd, Totara Park, Counties Manukau

West Coast Rd, Glen Eden, Waitemata

Candia Rd, Henderson Valley, Waitemata

Great North Rd, Kelston, Waitemata

Ngapipi Rd, Orakei, Auckland City

- NZ Herald