Drones in West Auckland spooking residents

By Tayla Mitchell

Drones have been illegally flying over the West Harbour and Westgate areas, despite the airspace being controlled by the Air Force.

Resident Cindy Romero recently encountered a drone flying over her West Harbour home.

"As I was putting my daughter in the car it stopped and kept roaming above," Romero said on Facebook

Another resident, Michelle Hutchinson, posted on a community Facebook group that she too had been bothered.

A neighbour told her of a drone flying around her Massey home.

"We have been very suspicious of neighbours since we were told. My 12-year-old was terrified and wanted to sleep elsewhere. We felt very violated," Hutchison said on Facebook.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) was unaware of any drone problems in West Harbour/ Westgate.

Senior communications adviser Philippa Lagan said people concerned about drones flying over them should contact local police immediately.

"Or they can report an aviation safety or security concern that may include complaints, or allegations of suspected breaches of civil aviation legislation by calling 0508 4SAFETY (0508 472 338) or email isi@caa.govt.nz."

The CAA told Hutchinson it could track the drone if she could get the address of the user, which she thought was impossible.

The Auckland Council stipulates drones may be used in public places and parks managed by the council, but users must follow CAA rules.

According to Airshare, the whole area of Massey and West Harbour is controlled airspace, some of which is military controlled airspace so permission would be required from the Air Force to fly a drone.

- See more at: www.tewahanui.nz