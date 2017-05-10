Hammer-wielding offenders caught on camera robbing Tauranga dairy

By - Bay of Plenty Times

Two men, one armed with a hammer and wearing purple underwear, have been caught on CCTV robbing a Tauranga dairy.

The Carlisle Dairy in Greerton was targeted by two men who threatened the shop assistant and stole cash and cigarettes on Sunday afternoon.

One male was wearing a light grey Starter branded hooded top, black pants and what appeared to be purple underwear.

The second male was wearing a dark hooded top, black pants and carrying a black and red backpack.

The men forced the shop assistant to the till area while they filled the backpack with cash and cigarettes.

Police have appealed to the public to help find the offenders.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Constable Tim Bonner at Tauranga Police 07 577 4300 or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.