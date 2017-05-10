Workers rebuilding quake-damaged State Highway 1 given permission to kill seals

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Workers have permission to kill and harass seals while rebuilding earthquake-damaged State Highway 1 around Kaikoura.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) permit allows NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail staff to "kill, injure, tranquillise, harass [and] disturb" seals, Fairfax reports.

The permissions cover workers repairing the highway between Oaro and the Clarence River until March next year.

NZ Transport Agency earthquake recovery manager Steve Mutton says they have no intention of killing or deliberately harming seals.

DoC's Roy Grose says the permit allows workers to move seals from construction sites to prevent them being injured.

It also protected workers from prosecution if animals died as a result of rockfalls or other accidental causes, he said.

