8:38am Wed 10 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Workers rebuilding quake-damaged State Highway 1 given permission to kill seals

Workers have permission to kill and harass seals while rebuilding earthquake-damaged State Highway 1 around Kaikoura.

The Department of Conservation (DoC) permit allows NZ Transport Agency and KiwiRail staff to "kill, injure, tranquillise, harass [and] disturb" seals, Fairfax reports.

The permissions cover workers repairing the highway between Oaro and the Clarence River until March next year.

NZ Transport Agency earthquake recovery manager Steve Mutton says they have no intention of killing or deliberately harming seals.

DoC's Roy Grose says the permit allows workers to move seals from construction sites to prevent them being injured.

It also protected workers from prosecution if animals died as a result of rockfalls or other accidental causes, he said.

- AAP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 10 May 2017 09:25:22 Processing Time: 13ms