Remnants of Cyclone Donna to bring heavy 'soppy' rain

Cyclone Donna will lose a lot of her power as she travels down New Zealand's eastern coastline this week, but she will bring heavy rain.

Donna will be sitting roughly 300km offshore and downgraded to a Category 2 cyclone by lunchtime today, but she's still a Category 3 at the moment, the MetService says.

Forecaster Ravi Kandula said Donna is east of Noumea and tracking southeast of the area. A low travelling from Tasmania is also forecast to bring wet weather.

Donna's remnants will hit off the coast of Kaitaia at midnight on Thursday and will take another day to travel down to the Gisborne area.

The closer it gets to New Zealand the more steam will be clipped from Donna's wings because of increasing wind in the area, sullying its "rotational energy".

He said the storm was also travelling with "high top clouds", a thick, expansive area of cloud in the atmosphere, which will create heavy, "soppy", rain - or thicker, heavier, droplets.

"You're not going to feel little droplets, this will bring soppy, heavy rain conditions. Once the rain sets in, it's in there."

The rain will begin tomorrow and continue into Friday and the weekend.

However, although there will be some strong northerlies on the coast, they will not be cyclone-strength.

