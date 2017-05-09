Warehouse staff praised for stopping alleged assault of girl

The Warehouse staff have been praised for stepping in and intervening while a girl was allegedly assaulted by two adults.

Jo Williams took to The Warehouse's Facebook page to thank staff from the Eastgate, Christchurch, branch for protecting the young girl.

She said that staff and members of the public showed great care and bravery despite the "intimidating" nature of the pair who allegedly assaulted the girl.

"Your staff helped make sure she was safe and called the police," Ms Williams wrote.

"The family took her shoes off her, so your staff provided her with some warm slippers (it was really cold) and they wouldn't let the family near her while waiting for the police."

"The family are mongrel mob so are used to intimidating people. Your staff didn't care.

They just wanted to ensure the young girl felt safe.

"And to all those members of the public who stopped and helped. THANK YOU".

Senior Sergeant Matthew Tiernan confirmed to One News that police were called to the mall on Sunday.

Tiernan praised staff saying they did the right thing in calling police and keeping the child safe.

A 51-year-old woman has been charged over the incident.

Williams' post on Facebook has since gone viral with more than 9600 reactions, 400 comments and 330 shares.

"Well done Warehouse staff Eastgate, I'm glad that little girl had caring people who went, that extra mile to protect her", one person wrote.

"Wow, thank you to everyone involved in protecting this girl. We all need to step up and take action, not walk away. Save the kids", another said.

