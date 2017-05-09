Two Wellington buildings evacuated after bomb threat

Two buildings near Wellington Railway Station have been evacuated and police cordons put in place after a bomb threat.

Wellington police have cordoned off part of Victoria University and students have been evacuated from the area.

Police have set up a cordon at Rutherford House. The public are being advised to stay away from the area.

The nearby bus terminal was also evacuated.

Metlink said the bus interchange was closed and services were being diverted.

The company warned there would be delays and changes to the bus timetables.

Rutherford House building evacuated. Police investigating incident. — Victoria University (@VicUniWgtn) May 9, 2017

A Victoria University spokesperson said staff and students who were in Rutherford House had all been evacuated, and were now a safe distance from the building.

She said they didn't have any information on what type of threat had been made, as they'd only just become aware of the bomb scare themselves.

Rutherford House is part of the university's Pipitea campus, near Parliament and the Wellington Railway Station.

The campus is home to the School of Management and the Schools of Government, Law, Economics and Finance, Information Management, Marketing and International Business and Accounting and Commercial Law.

