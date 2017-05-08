Judge decides to continue Chester Borrows trial

Judge Stephanie Edwards has ruled to continue the court case of Whanganui MP Chester Borrows.

Borrows, 59, has been charged with careless driving causing injury following an anti-TPP protest in the city last year.

Two women were run over and suffered minor injuries when protesters blocked the path of Borrows' car, with Ms Bennett also inside.

The first day of the judge-alone trial in the Whanganui District Court was held on Monday.

At the end of the day's proceedings, his lawyer Nathan Bourke applied to have the charge dismissed because of a lack of evidence against the former policeman.

The decision to continue was delivered on Tuesday morning as Judge Edwards considered there was enough evidence, if it was accepted, to establish whether Borrows drove carelessly.

The continuation of the trial meant Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett would be called to give evidence as she was in the car with Borrows at the time of the incident.

As the trial continued, Borrows was cquestioned about past actions of protesters, and actions on March 22 last year.

On Monday, the court heard from the two victims, two witnesses and three police officers who were there.

In Borrows' statement to police, he said he feared protesters jumping on his car or even trying to open the doors, and that he had seen a Facebook post from a local man which indicated another sex toy attack on a politician.

He believed he was driving safely and wasn't aware he had hit anyone.



Borrows, who has been an MP since 2005 and is a former minister for the courts, is not running for re-election this year.

If convicted, the penalties included up to three years' jail or a $4500 fine, and disqualification from driving for at least six months.

- NZ Herald